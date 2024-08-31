Iraq’s North Oil Co. boosts gas supply to Al-Dibis power station

Shafaq News/ A senior official from North Oil Company announced on Saturday that the company has increased the gas supply to the new Al-Dibis power station from 20 million cubic feet to 80 million cubic feet per day.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the directive came from Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani to boost electricity generation during the peak summer period. The minister's instructions included raising the gas output from the southern Jambur station. The production teams, in coordination with the Ministry of Oil, the North Oil Company, the Oil Pipelines Company, and the Electricity Ministry’s Fuel Directorate, successfully executed the increase in supply to Al-Dibis power station.

The source further explained that “the initial gas supplies provided by North Gas Company were insufficient to elevate production at the station, which has a capacity of 320 megawatts but initially operated at only 160 megawatts. After coordinated efforts to secure additional gas supplies, the station’s daily gas intake was boosted from 20 million cubic feet to over 80 million cubic feet, enabling the activation of new units and the reactivation of older ones.”

Additionally, the source noted that North Oil Company “increased gas supplies from the southern Jambur dome through a network of pipelines, which raised the station's electricity production from 80 megawatts to 235 megawatts following the activation of the new units.”

On August 8th, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani inaugurated Al-Dibis gas power station in Kirkuk governorate, which has a production capacity of 320 megawatts.