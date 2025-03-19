Iraq's Maysan Refinery to boost output to +100,000 bpd

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s construction of a new refining unit at Maysan Refinery would increase its production capacity to over 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), an official from the Ministry of Oil announced on Wednesday.

During his visit to Maysan Refinery to monitor the construction project of the new 70,000-barrel refining unit, Deputy Minister for Refining Affairs Adnan Mohammed Hamoud reaffirmed the government's support for the development of the refining sector, highlighting its "crucial role in achieving self-sufficiency and reducing reliance on imports."

Hamoud emphasized the importance of speeding up civil works and foundation pouring according to the set timelines, using a two-shift work system to ensure faster implementation.

"The project is based on the latest global specifications and standards, which will increase the refinery's production capacity to 110,000 bpd, enhancing the Ministry's ability to meet the fuel needs of Maysan Province and surrounding areas," he added.

Notably, Iraq is working to expand oil and gas production in Maysan province, conducting many initiatives to address power shortages, especially in central and southern Iraq.