Iraq's Central Bank Reports Over $1.25 Billion in Dollar Auction Sales

Shafaq News/ During the past week, the Central Bank of Iraq reported total sales of more than $1.25 billion in the hard currency auction for dollars.

The five-day sales amounted to $1,261,409,501, with a daily average of $252,281,900, representing a 13.13% increase compared to the previous week's average of $223,003,610.

The highest dollar sales occurred on Thursday, reaching $275,177,166, while the lowest sales were recorded on Monday, amounting to $116,446,450.

Out of the total sales, foreign remittances accounted for $1,039,009,501, a 78% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $222,400,000.

The sales were made in cash and remittances abroad to support foreign trade. The selling price of documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards was set at 1305 dinars per dollar, while the selling price for remittances abroad and cash sales was 1310 dinars per dollar.