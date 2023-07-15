Iraq's Central Bank Records Over $1 Billion in Dollar Sales Amid Decreased Daily Average

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq reported total sales of US dollar hard currency exceeding $1 billion during the past week, according to a report from Shafaq News Agency.

The Central Bank conducted auctions over five days, with a total sale amounting to $1,109,292,145, averaging $221,858,429 daily. This represents a 3.35% decrease compared to the previous week's daily average of $229,551,061.

Wednesday witnessed the highest dollar sales during the week, reaching $231,329,202, followed by Thursday, with sales amounting to $215,415,714.

Foreign remittances constituted a significant portion of the total sales, reaching $979,592,145, marking an 86% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $129,820,000.

The sales primarily included both cash and transfers abroad to facilitate foreign trade. The selling price for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards stood at 1,305 dinars per dollar. The selling price for remittances abroad and cash transactions was 1,310 dinars per dollar.