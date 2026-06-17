Iraq's Basrah crude falls over 3%

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq's two Basrah crude grades fell more than 3% on Wednesday, widening the discount against Arab producer benchmarks and pushing Basrah Heavy toward the $50 threshold.

Basrah Heavy dropped $2.05, or 3.83%, to $51.45 per barrel, while Basrah Medium declined $2.05, or 3.69%, to $53.55 per barrel.

Saudi Arab Light traded at $85.28 per barrel, Kuwait Export Crude at $94.84, the UAE's Murban at $71.81, and Qatar Land at $75.81, leaving both Basrah grades at least $18 below the cheapest Arab benchmark in Wednesday's session.

Brent crude fell to $78.71 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) declined to $75.71 per barrel.