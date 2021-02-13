Report

Iraq's APG amounted to 2500million scf daily in December 2020, Ministry of Oil says

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-13T08:25:31+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced today, Saturday, that the associated gas production (APG) in December 2020 amounted to 2500million cubic feet per day.

The ministry said in a report published on its official website and viewed by Shafaq News Agency, "the associated gas production by oil companies throughout Iraq for December reached 2505million cubic feet per day," indicating, "flaring amounted to 1,302million cubic feet per day."

"The production of the North and Central Oil Company of associated gas amounted to 350million cubic feet per day with 108million cubic feet flared per day, while the associated gas production from Basra and Dhi Qar and Maysan oil reached 2155 cubic feet per day, 1194million cubic feet get flared daily."

The ministry indicated that Iraq's production of dry and liquid gas stood at 1,194 and 5709 million cubic feet per day, respectively.

Initial estimates of the Ministry of Oil reveal that Iraqi reserves are estimated at 132 trillion cubic feet of gas. 70% of Iraqi gas is associated with oil extraction for processing. Iraq has the 11th largest gas reserves worldwide.

