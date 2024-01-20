Iraq ranks third in crude oil supplies to India

Shafaq News / Reuters revealed on Saturday that Iraq ranked third on the list of major crude oil suppliers to India during December of last year.

In its report, it added that Russian oil constituted one-third of India's total oil imports in December, making Moscow the largest crude supplier to New Delhi, with exports reaching 9,561,014 metric tons, equivalent to 69.795 million barrels.

Saudi Arabia secured the second position with exports totaling 5,986,945 metric tons or 43.704 million barrels.

The report continued that Iraq claimed the third position with exports amounting to 5,129,418 metric tons, equivalent to 37.444 million barrels.

It noted that the list of suppliers also included the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Kuwait.