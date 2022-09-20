Report

Iraq ranks third as a supplier of crude oil to China

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, Chinese customs data showed that Iraq was the third supplier of crude oil to Chinese government refineries in August 2022.

The data of the General Administration of Customs in China revealed that the largest suppliers to China in August were as follows: (from the largest)

• Saudi Arabia: 9.475 million tons of crude oil, about 61.867 million barrels.

• Russia: 8.342 million tons of crude oil, about 60.869 million barrels.

• Iraq: 4.317 million tons of crude oil, about 1.016 million barrels per day

• Angola: 2.172 million tons of crude oil, about 15.855 million barrels per day

• Brazil: 1.884 million tons of crude oil, about 13.753 million barrels per day

It is noteworthy that the export of oil to China from Iraq fell 26.03 percent compared to the level of August 2021.

The Chinese data also showed, "China's total purchases of crude oil in August fell from the very high levels recorded in July and June, and is expected to decline further in the coming months with the rise in stocks."

