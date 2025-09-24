Iraq ranks third among US oil suppliers

Shafaq News - Washington

The US Energy Department reported on Wednesday that American oil imports from OPEC countries exceeded 36 million barrels in June 2025, with Iraq ranking as the third-largest supplier.

Total US oil imports for the month reached 238.523 million barrels, including 36.865 million barrels from OPEC nations.

Saudi Arabia led OPEC exports to the US with 11.848 million barrels, followed by Nigeria at 8.465 million barrels and Iraq at 8.262 million barrels, including 6.307 million barrels of crude oil and 1.955 million barrels of refined petroleum products from unrefined oils.

Libya was the fourth-largest exporter at 2.742 million barrels, followed by Algeria at 1.693 million barrels. The United Arab Emirates contributed the least among OPEC members, supplying just 69,000 barrels of crude oil to the US.