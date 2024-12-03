Iraq ranks second largest destination for Iranian exports with over $8 billion in trade

Shafaq News/ Iraq has emerged as the second largest destination for Iranian exports, with more than $8 billion in goods exported over the past eight months, according to the latest Iranian foreign trade statistics.

The statistics reveal that Iran exported 103.558 million tons of goods during the past eight months, with a total value of $38.152 billion. This represents a 14.66% increase in weight and an 18% increase in value compared to the same period last year.

China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India were the main destinations for Iranian exports with $9.9 billion, $8.3 billion, $4.8 billion, $4.4 billion, $1.6 billion, $1.5 billion, and $1.2 billion respectively, accounting for 82.29% of the weight of Iran's non-oil exports and 82.94% of their total value.