Iraq ranks second in purchasing houses in Turkey

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-14T12:24:46+0000
Shafaq News / Turkish data showed that the Iraqis came in second place in foreigners buying real estate in Turkey in August 2021.

The data issued by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed the following

Ranking

Country

Number of purchased houses

1

Iran

911

2

Iraq

900

3

Russia

451

4

Afghanistan

313

5

Kuwait

264

Iraq has been topping the list since 2015, and about 114 thousand Iraqis are living in Turkey now.

The Data also showed the top locations in Turkey for foreigners to purchasing houses.

Ranking

Country

Number of purchased houses

1

Istanbul

2729

2

Antalya

976

3

Ankara

400

4

Mersin

242

