Iraq ranks fifth in Turkish property market in 2025

Shafaq News – Ankara

Iraqis bought 783 homes in Turkiye during the first eight months of 2025, placing them fifth among foreign buyers, according to figures released Tuesday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT.)

The data showed that Iraqis purchased 103 homes in January, 99 in February, 72 in March, and 70 in April. Sales then rose to 104 in May, dipped to 97 in June, and climbed again to 120 in July and 118 in August.

Purchases increased by 4% compared with the same period in 2024, when Iraqis bought 754 homes, but the number is still down 55% from 2023, when they acquired 1,408 properties.

Russian citizens led foreign buyers this year with 2,253 homes, followed by Iranians with 1,125, Ukrainians with 900, and Germans with 808.

Iraqis dominated foreign purchases in Turkiye between 2015 and early 2021. Since April 2022, Iraq has ranked third, as Russian demand has reshaped the market.