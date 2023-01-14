Iraq ranks fifth as a supplier of crude oil to China

Shafaq News / On Saturday, Chinese customs data showed that Iraq was the third supplier of crude oil to Chinese government refineries in December 2022.

The data of the General Administration of Customs in China revealed that the largest suppliers to China in August were as follows: (from the largest)

• Malaysia: 7.430 million tons of crude oil.

• Russia: 3.153 million tons of crude oil.

• Saudi Arabia: 2.260 million tons of crude oil.

• The UAE: 2.152 million tons of crude oil.

• Iraq: 1.401 million tons of crude oil.

The export of oil to China from Iraq fell 33.40 percent compared to the level of November 2022.

The Chinese data also showed China's total crude oil purchases in December were 19.119 million tons.