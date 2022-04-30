Iraq ranks fifth among top US oil suppliers, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq last week averaged 242 thousand barrels per day (bpd), the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this weekend.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. Net oil imports averaged 5.137 million bpd last week, down by 110 thousand bpd from 5.238 million bpd the week before.

Saudi Arabia was the only Arab country with a higher average of daily crude exports, the EIA report showed.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.510 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia and Mexico with 438 and 391 thousand bpd, respectively. Columbia ranked fourth with 364 thousand bpd.

Ecuador and Trinidad and Tobago supplied the U.S. with 108 and 78 thousand bpd, respectively. Brazil's oil exports to the U.S. amounted to 48 thousand bpd last week.