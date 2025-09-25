Iraq ranks 9th globally in 2024 tea imports

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked ninth worldwide in tea imports in 2024, with purchases surpassing $200 M, Tendata, a global trade data platform, revealed on Thursday.

Pakistan led global imports with $634 M, followed by the United States at $578 M, the United Kingdom at $377 M, and the United Arab Emirates at $372 M. Russia came fifth with $350 M.

Saudi Arabia ranked sixth at $302 M, Morocco seventh at $252 M, Germany eighth at $241 M, Iraq ninth at $239 M, and Egypt tenth at $209 M.

Other notable importers included Ghana in 11th place with $175 M, Japan at $161 M, China at $157 M, France at $155 M, and Iran rounding out the top 15 at $148 M.