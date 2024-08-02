Iraq ranks 82nd in global manufacturing index

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Fadel Al-Gharrawi, Chairman of the Strategic Center for Human Rights, highlighted ongoing challenges in Iraq's manufacturing sector.

According to Al-Ghrawi, Iraq ranked 82nd out of 126 countries in the global manufacturing index.

Al-Gharrawi noted that China leads the world in manufacturing output, generating over $4.97 trillion, followed by Germany ($751 billion), India ($450 billion), South Korea ($426 billion), and Russia ($287 billion).

In 2023, Iraq recorded $4.75 billion in manufacturing output, up from $4.72 billion in 2022 and $4.63 billion in 2021. The highest production in recent years occurred in 2019, with $4.99 billion.

Al-Gharrawi pointed out that Iraq has 4,000 factories, including several dedicated to manufacturing. However, many are inactive due to poor management, lack of planning, and insufficient support for domestic products.

He emphasized that manufacturing could become a significant economic resource for Iraq, providing diversification away from reliance on oil.