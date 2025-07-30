Iraq ranks 51st globally in exports, fifth among Arab nations in 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked 51st worldwide and fifth among Arab countries in total exports for 2025, according to data compiled by the international statistics platform Country Cassette.

The platform reported a global surge in trade, driven by major exporters around the world. China topped the list of 205 countries with exports valued at $3.38 trillion, primarily consisting of machinery and equipment.

The United States followed with $3.05 trillion in exports, led by oil shipments, while Germany ranked third with $2.06 trillion, mainly exporting automobiles. France and the United Kingdom followed in fourth and fifth place, exporting pharmaceuticals and gold, respectively.

In the Arab region, the United Arab Emirates led with exports reaching $753 billion, dominated by oil. Saudi Arabia followed with $442.57 billion, also driven by oil. Qatar placed third with $161 billion in gas exports, and Kuwait came fourth with $110.92 billion, primarily in oil.

Iraq ranked fifth among Arab exporters and 51st globally, with total exports valued at $78.26 billion in 2025.