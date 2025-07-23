Iraq ranks 4th in oil exports to China in H1 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq came fourth among the top crude oil exporters to China during the first half of 2025, the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC) announced on Wednesday.

According to GACC statistics, Iraq exported 32.78 million metric tons of crude oil to China in the first six months of the year, equivalent to approximately 239.294 million barrels. This marked a 4% increase compared to the same period in 2024, when exports totaled 31.51 million metric tons, or 230.023 million barrels.

Russia topped the list with 49.11 million tons, while Saudi Arabia came in second with 38.95 and Malaysia with 38.43—mostly Iranian barrels. Brazil placed fifth with 20 million.

Oman placed sixth with 17.88 million tons, the UAE seventh with 15.93, and Angola eighth with 14.25. Kuwait and Canada rounded out the top ten with 8.35 and 7.53 million tons, respectively.

The GACC reported that total crude oil imports from these ten countries reached 279.39 million metric tons during the first half of 2025.