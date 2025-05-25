Iraq delivers +4M tons of crude to China in April

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked fourth among the top oil exporters to China in April 2025, China’s General Administration of Customs revealed on Sunday.

The Administration noted that Iraq exported approximately 4.59 million metric tons of crude oil to China last month—equivalent to about 29.32 million barrels.

Russia topped the list of oil-exporting countries with 8.7 million metric tons, followed by Malaysia with 7.95 million and Saudi Arabia with 5.53 million.