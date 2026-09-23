Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi regulatory authorities are investigating insurance payments imposed on electronic loans at state-owned banks, an informed source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Regulators are auditing relevant files to verify the mechanisms used to collect the payments, identify the entities to which the funds are transferred, and determine which bodies oversee their management, the source said.

The inquiry also covers the allocation of the funds and their beneficiaries, with regulators assessing compliance with transparency requirements and applicable regulations. Those responsible could face legal action if investigators find evidence of public fund waste.