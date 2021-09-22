Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq plans to raise gas production to four billion cubic feets

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-22T16:40:09+0000
Iraq plans to raise gas production to four billion cubic feets

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government devised a plan to raise the gas production of the country to four billion cubic feet by 2025, Minister of Oil Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday.

In an interview with CNBC Arabia at the sidelines of the Gastech 2021 conference, Minister Abdul Jabbar said that the state oil company had expedited the exploration efforts in the gas fields in west Iraq.

Iraq will become an "independent country" in the energy file after the completion of the exploration efforts, emphasizing the country's need to seek alternative income sources and increase the production capacity.

The Basra Gas company launched the 2021-2025 project at a value of three million dollars with a capacity of 600 million standard cubic feets.

"Other projects in northeastern Iraq aim to reach four billion cubic feet by 2025," he noted, "the government support would enable reaching 80% of the targets in terms of gas production and converting the energy produced in the country to clean or gas-based energy."

related

Oil inches up after 5% slide overnight as hurricane shuts U.S. output

Date: 2020-10-29 06:50:25
Oil inches up after 5% slide overnight as hurricane shuts U.S. output

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decrease

Date: 2021-05-29 07:27:44
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decrease

Oil settles lower in volatile trade on worries about Delta variant

Date: 2021-08-04 07:03:17
Oil settles lower in volatile trade on worries about Delta variant

Oil prices record solid gains after sharp losses

Date: 2020-04-02 10:18:56
Oil prices record solid gains after sharp losses

MP to Integrity commission on Unaoil: London issued a judgment.. Be brave

Date: 2020-08-02 10:02:24
MP to Integrity commission on Unaoil: London issued a judgment.. Be brave

Oil prices rise on economic outlook, drawdown in fuel stocks

Date: 2021-03-11 06:31:01
Oil prices rise on economic outlook, drawdown in fuel stocks

Iraqi oil minister says OPEC+ meeting postponed to Friday

Date: 2021-07-01 21:12:07
Iraqi oil minister says OPEC+ meeting postponed to Friday

OPEC to try maintaining oil prices at $70 in 2022, Iraq announces

Date: 2021-09-19 19:05:54
OPEC to try maintaining oil prices at $70 in 2022, Iraq announces