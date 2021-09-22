Iraq plans to raise gas production to four billion cubic feets

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government devised a plan to raise the gas production of the country to four billion cubic feet by 2025, Minister of Oil Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday.

In an interview with CNBC Arabia at the sidelines of the Gastech 2021 conference, Minister Abdul Jabbar said that the state oil company had expedited the exploration efforts in the gas fields in west Iraq.

Iraq will become an "independent country" in the energy file after the completion of the exploration efforts, emphasizing the country's need to seek alternative income sources and increase the production capacity.

The Basra Gas company launched the 2021-2025 project at a value of three million dollars with a capacity of 600 million standard cubic feets.

"Other projects in northeastern Iraq aim to reach four billion cubic feet by 2025," he noted, "the government support would enable reaching 80% of the targets in terms of gas production and converting the energy produced in the country to clean or gas-based energy."