Dollar prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar declined in both Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey, the dollar price fell at the opening of Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges to 142,650 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 142,900 dinars on Saturday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange shops recorded a selling rate of 143,000 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 142,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 141,600 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying rate stood at 141,450 dinars.