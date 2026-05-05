Iraq output tops 4M bpd as global oil demand holds near 105M bpd

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s oil production exceeds 4 million barrels per day (bpd), placing it among the world’s leading suppliers, as global demand holds steady near 100 to 105 million bpd, according to International Energy Agency (IEA) data released on Tuesday.

Global output is led by the United States, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer.

On the consumption side, the United States remains the largest oil consumer at roughly 20.3 million bpd, followed by China at about 16.1 million bpd and India at around 5.2 million bpd. Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil each consume between 3 million and 4 million bpd.

Read more: Iraq’s oil bottleneck: Abundance trapped by dependency