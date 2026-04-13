Iraq oil revenue drops to $1.95B in March

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, generated more than $1.95 billion in oil export revenues in March 2026, down from $6.814 billion the previous month, the Oil Ministry said on Monday.

Citing data from the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), the ministry reported total crude exports, including condensates, at 18.6 million barrels during the month.

Exports from central and southern oilfields accounted for the largest share at 14.56 million barrels, while shipments from the Kurdistan Region through Turkiye’s Ceyhan port stood at 1.27 million barrels, alongside 2.77 million barrels exported from Kirkuk via the same route.