Iraq: no oil exports to the United States in first week of January

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq and Saudi Arabia’s export oil to the United States dropped to Zero in the last week.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil imports recorded 4.792 bpd in the first week of January."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.894 million bpd), Mexico (520 thousand bpd), and Columbia (337 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Nigeria is 41 thousand bpd while it does not export from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Ecuador."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.