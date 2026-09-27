Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq lost more electricity than it sold to consumers in 2025, with 80.6 million megawatt-hours (MWh) disappearing across the distribution system compared with 73.4 million MWh billed, according to the Electricity Ministry’s annual statistical report.

The losses represented 52% of the 153.98 million MWh received by distribution companies nationwide, while internal consumption stood at 177,467 MWh.

Southern provinces accounted for the largest volume at 22.89 million MWh, equivalent to 54% of their supply. Baghdad followed with 21.08 million MWh, or 56%, while northern provinces registered 14.76 million MWh (54%) and the Middle Euphrates 14.70 million MWh (55%). Central provinces posted the lowest regional rate at 36%, totaling 7.19 million MWh.

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At the provincial level, Karbala topped the list at 67%, followed by Baghdad’s Sadr area at 65% and Maysan at 62%. Saladin reached 61%, Kirkuk and Al-Diwaniyah 58% each, Babil 56%, Basra 52%, and Najaf 41%.

Iraq also relied heavily on purchased power during the year. Eco Iraq said on Saturday that electricity bought from investment projects and neighboring countries supplied 41% of the national grid, while hydroelectric generation fell by nearly half amid worsening water scarcity.

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