Iraq listed among least expensive Arab countries in 2026

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq ranked among the Arab countries with the lowest cost of living in 2026, according to data released by Numbeo on Tuesday, a global platform that compares price levels across countries.

The index showed the United Arab Emirates topping the list as the most expensive Arab country, scoring 55.2 points. Yemen followed with 53.1 points, then Qatar at 50.4, Palestine at 48.1, and Bahrain at 47.6, reflecting higher price levels compared with the rest of the region.

Saudi Arabia ranked next with an index score of 43.9, followed by Oman at 43.6, Kuwait at 42.5, Lebanon at 41.7, and Jordan at 39.4. Morocco and Tunisia posted lower scores of 31.4 and 29.1 points, respectively.

Iraq recorded 28.4 points. It ranked above Algeria at 28.0 points, Syria at 25.0, and Egypt at 21.6, while Libya placed last with an index score of 18.3.

Numbeo noted that the cost of living index measures price levels relative to New York City only and does not take income levels or overall quality of life into account.