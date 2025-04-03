Iraq leads top 5 oil deals in March 2025 with BP agreement

Shafaq News/ Iraq topped the list of the largest oil deals in March 2025, thanks to a major agreement with British oil company BP to develop four oil fields in the Kirkuk province.

The deal is expected to add around 150,000 barrels per day to the country’s production capacity.

For the second consecutive month, Iraq led the list of the top five oil deals for March 2025, driven by efforts to develop more oil fields in partnership with foreign companies, according to the monthly report by Energy Platform, a Washington-based energy platform.

According to the report, BP will invest approximately $25 billion in the development of the four oil fields in Iraq, including investments in the oil, gas, energy, and water sectors.

This deal marks BP’s return to Iraq’s oil industry after a six-year absence, following its withdrawal from the Kirkuk field in late 2019 after the expiration of its 2013 service contract, which ended without an agreement on expanding the field.

Additionally, Iraq secured a technology deal for using robotics to detect faults in oil pipelines, further cementing its position at the top of the list of the top five oil deals for March 2025.

The new technologies will help identify rust and its locations, as well as provide other services such as cleaning and coating the pipelines.

According to a statement obtained by Energy Platform, Iraq’s North Oil Company signed the deal with the Chinese company EBS, which operates the South East Baghdad field, as part of Iraq’s efforts to enhance pipeline monitoring and maintenance.

In February 2025, Iraq, alongside Saudi Arabia, also led the field in oil deals, which included agreements for crude oil export, buying and selling, acquisitions in projects, and the creation of major energy projects.