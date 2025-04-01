Iraq leads refined product imports in March

Shafaq News/ Iraq was the top importer of refined petroleum products in March, data analytics firm Kpler revealed on Tuesday.

The company reported that stored refined product imports at the UAE’s Fujairah port rose to 835,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March, up from 783,000 bpd in February.

Refined petroleum products include gasoline, kerosene, fuel oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), asphalt, lubricants, diesel, and residual fuel.

Iraq, the second-largest OPEC producer, faces multiple challenges, including security threats, political instability, aging infrastructure, and resource depletion. These factors, along with gas flaring and opaque contracts, complicate Iraq's energy sector, raising concerns about its long-term sustainability.