Iraq cuts gasoline imports 37% in Q3

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq imported 656,893 tons of petroleum products during the third quarter of 2025, the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) reported on Thursday.

According to SOMO, the imports covered the period from July through September. Gasoline accounted for 396,475 tons, marking a 37% decrease from the same quarter in 2024, when imports reached 663,259 tons. The country also brought in 260,363 tons of gas oil, while no kerosene was imported during this period.

Earlier this month, Iraq — OPEC’s second-largest oil exporter — officially halted fuel imports after achieving self-sufficiency in gasoline, diesel, and kerosene production.

