Iraq leads as top importer of Turkiye’s animal products

Shafaq News/ The Association of Animal and Fishery Products Exporters announced that Iraq was the top destination for Turkiye’s animal product exports in 2024.

According to the association’s vice president, Ali Can Yaman Yılmaz, Turkiye’s animal-based food exports reached $3.86 billion last year, reflecting a 10.8% increase from 2023.

Yılmaz noted that fresh chilled fish, poultry meat, and fish fillets were the most sought-after products in export markets. Iraq, Russia, and Italy ranked as the top three importers.

He further highlighted that the fishery and animal product sector accounted for 1.7% of Turkiye’s total exports, which amounted to $262 billion in 2024.