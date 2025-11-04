Iraq launches trial operations at 2 major refineries

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Iraq began trial operations at two large refineries in the north to reduce fuel imports and achieve energy self-sufficiency, the Oil Ministry said on Tuesday.

The North Refinery-2 and Saladin Refinery-3, each designed to process 70,000 barrels of crude per day, will together add 140,000 barrels to Iraq’s daily refining capacity once fully operational.

Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs Adnan Mohammed Hammoud called the projects “a landmark achievement” built entirely by Iraqi engineers, describing them as proof of the country’s growing technical capacity to execute complex industrial work.

Located in Kirkuk, the two refineries are part of a national drive to expand domestic refining, improve fuel quality, and move Iraq from fuel importer to exporter. Technical testing of production units is now underway, with full commercial operation expected within months.

A senior official at the North Refineries Company told Shafaq News the facilities will sharply reduce reliance on imported diesel and gasoline, create thousands of jobs, and improve fuel distribution in northern and central Iraq. Surplus output, he said, will be exported once national demand is met.

Economic analyst Ali Khalil described the development as a turning point for Iraq’s energy economy, saying the new capacity will save millions in foreign currency and increase provincial revenues.