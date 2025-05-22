Iraq launches $2B fertilizer complex in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ Iraq has broken ground on a $2B fertilizer complex in al-Anbar, aiming to transform the province’s vast phosphate reserves into a foundation for industrial development.

The project is designed to produce 500,000 tons of triple super phosphate (TSP) and one million tons of diammonium phosphate (DAP) annually.

Both fertilizers are essential for improving crop yields, especially in nutrient-deficient soils. DAP additionally provides nitrogen, supporting early plant growth.

Industry and Minerals Minister Khaled Battal al-Najm described the launch as a milestone in Iraq’s industrial strategy, calling it “the beginning of large-scale investment in the western desert,” which holds an estimated 10 billion tons of phosphate.

Officials view the fertilizer complex as a test case for industrial transformation, as with renewed public and private interest, Iraq’s ability to convert resource wealth into lasting economic strength may finally be within reach.

Economist Taha al-Janabi welcomed the project’s potential to reshape Iraq’s approach to natural resources. “For decades, Iraq exported raw phosphate despite its high added value when processed locally,” he told Shafaq News.

However, he cautioned that structural risks remain. “Iraq must ensure operational sustainability, avoid administrative and funding failures, and provide long-term strategic planning.”