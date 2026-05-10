Iraq keeps gold reserves at 174.6 tons

Shafaq News- London

Gold accounted for around 25% of Iraq’s total foreign reserves in 2026, with the country maintaining its holdings at 174.6 tons without recording any new purchases since the start of the year, World Gold Council said on Sunday.

The data for May 2026 showed that Iraq maintained its position at 28th globally and third among Arab countries during the first months of this year.

Globally, the United States ranked first with reserves of 8,133.5 tons, followed by Germany with 3,350.3 tons, Italy with 2,451.3 tons, France with 2,437 tons, and China with 2,313 tons.

Last month, the council said that Iraq’s gold reserves stood at 174.6 tons, placing the country 28th globally and third among Arab states.