Iraq is the world's second-top importer of Iranian goods

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranks second as the world's most popular market of Iranian goods, data disclosed by the Iranian Customs Service showed this weekend.

Spokesperson Murtada Emadi said that the world's top importers of Iranian goods since the Persian new year (March 21) were China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and India.

China was the largest consumer of Iranian products with $9.181 billion. In second place came Iraq ($4.029 billion), followed by UAE ($3.476 billion), Turkey ($3.081 billion), and India ($1.098 billion), respectively.

Emadi said that the top five markets accounted for 70.3% of the total volume of Iranian exports, and contributed to 73.4% of the total income from the exported goods.