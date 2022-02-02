Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq is the Gulf's top importer of Iranian goods

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-02T10:18:33+0000
Iraq is the Gulf's top importer of Iranian goods

Shafaq News/ Iraq was the top Gulf destination of Iranian exports between March 21 and December 21, Iran's Financial Tribune said.

Iran traded 45.85 million tons of goods worth $22.83 billion with Gulf littoral states, namely Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, during the current fiscal year’s first nine months (March 21-Dec. 21), according to the latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

The UAE was Iran’s top trade partner among the Gulf states under review with 17.2 million tons worth $14.93 billion. It was followed by Iraq with 25.38 million tons worth $7.66 billion and Kuwait with 2.37 million tons worth $118.11 million.

Iran’s exports totaled 35.04 million tons worth $10.44 billion.

Iraq was the main export destination with 23.47 million tons worth $6.78 billion and was followed by the UAE with 8.3 million tons worth $3.43 billion, Kuwait with 2.37 million tons worth $109.04 million, Qatar with 885,660 tons worth $108.99 million, Bahrain with 9,117 tons worth $6.25 million and Saudi Arabia with 428 tons worth $41,018.

related

Iraq and Iran might hit a 20 billion dollar commercial exchange target, Iranian official says

Date: 2021-12-07 09:55:35
Iraq and Iran might hit a 20 billion dollar commercial exchange target, Iranian official says

Iran exported 30-billion-dollar worth of goods to five countries including Iraq

Date: 2020-10-20 10:57:17
Iran exported 30-billion-dollar worth of goods to five countries including Iraq

CBI governor discusses with his Iranian counterpart addressing Tehran's financial dues

Date: 2021-11-03 11:32:41
CBI governor discusses with his Iranian counterpart addressing Tehran's financial dues

U.S. quietly grants 120-day waiver for Iraq to pay for electricity from Iran

Date: 2021-12-09 11:52:37
U.S. quietly grants 120-day waiver for Iraq to pay for electricity from Iran

32km Iran–Iraq railway link to be built over next two years

Date: 2022-01-06 17:02:01
32km Iran–Iraq railway link to be built over next two years

Iranian officials deny reports about liberating Iranian funds frozen in Iraq and S. Korea

Date: 2021-11-14 17:17:18
Iranian officials deny reports about liberating Iranian funds frozen in Iraq and S. Korea

Iraq imported 33561 tons of goods from Iran during the current year

Date: 2020-09-26 10:47:43
Iraq imported 33561 tons of goods from Iran during the current year

Iraq is Iran's second-largest importer from Iran

Date: 2021-01-26 09:26:42
Iraq is Iran's second-largest importer from Iran