Iraq is Iran's second importer of Iranian non-oil products: official data

Shafaq News/ Iraq has maintained its position as the second-largest buyer of Iranian non-oil goods and commodities, an Iranian customs officer revealed on Sunday.

Iran, according to its official news agency IRNA, has sold $54 billion in non-oil products in the first half of the current Persian year (beginning in March) only.

Mohammad Rezvani Far, the Head of Iran's Customs Administration, told IRNa that Iranian exports amounted to 68 million tons valued at $24.1 billion, marking a 29% growth and a price decrease of 2.6% compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

On the other hand, imports amounted to 17.6 million tons valued at $30.4 billion, reflecting a 11.6% price increase and a 6.8% quantitative growth.

Rezvani Far noted that "the total volume of non-oil foreign trade for the first half of the current fiscal year reached $54.6 billion, involving 85.3 million tons, with a 5% price increase and a 24% quantitative growth."

He further mentioned that exports of petrochemical products, including gas, amounted to 26.8 million tons, valued at approximately $10.6 billion, experiencing a 24% quantitative growth and a 14% price decrease due to global petrochemical price fluctuations.

Rezvani Far added that the principal export markets for Iranian goods during this period remained consistent with China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and India.

The Iranian officer confirmed that transit trade through Iran in the first half of the current year reached 7.7 million tons, marking an 8.2% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2022.