Iraq is China's third largest oil supplier in 2023

Shafaq News/ Iraq exported an average of 1.03 million barrels of oil per day to China in 2023, making it the third largest supplier to the country, according to Chinese customs data.

Russia topped the list, exporting an average of 1.84 million barrels per day, followed by Saudi Arabia at 1.52 million barrels per day.

Malaysia came in fourth at 960,000 barrels per day, with most of its exports coming from Iranian crude. The United Arab Emirates was fifth at 730,000 barrels per day.

Other major suppliers to China in 2023 included Oman at 660,000 barrels per day, Brazil at 650,000 barrels per day, Angola at 520,000 barrels per day, Kuwait at 430,000 barrels per day, the United States at 250,000 barrels per day, Qatar at 190,000 barrels per day, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo at 150,000 barrels per day.