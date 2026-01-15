Iraq internal debt dips in October 2025, still up on year

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s internal public debt fell slightly in October 2025 from the previous month but remained higher than a year earlier, according to data released by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI).

CBI data showed that internal public debt stood at 88.515 trillion Iraqi dinars ($61B) at the end of October, down 0.32% from 90.615 trillion dinars ($62.5B) in September, driven by a reduction in government borrowing from state owned banks, with such loans falling to 5.600 trillion dinars ($3.9B) from 7.010 trillion dinars ($4.8B).

Other components of domestic debt remained unchanged, including amounts owed to the Ministry of Finance at 556 billion dinars (around $400M), discounted treasury transfers held by the central bank at 50.486 trillion dinars ($34.8B), treasury bills at the Ministry of Finance at 1.5 trillion dinars ($1B), loans from financial institutions at 14.366 trillion dinars ($9.9B), and government bonds totaling 14.137 trillion dinars ($9.7B).

Despite the monthly decline, internal public debt remained 6.58% higher than at the end of 2024, when it stood at 83.05 trillion dinars ($57.3B), and 25% higher than in 2023, when it totaled 70.558 trillion dinars ($48.7B).