Iraq imports $350M+ in US agricultural goods in 2025

Iraq imports $350M+ in US agricultural goods in 2025
2026-04-04T13:34:39+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

US agricultural exports to Iraq totaled $357 million in 2025, according to data released by the US Department of Agriculture.

Combined agricultural and livestock exports reached $375.04 million. Over the past three years, average annual exports stood at $330.12 million, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 10.7% between 2016 and 2025.

Exports to Iraq included a wide range of products, notably rice, soybeans, meat, poultry, nuts, spices, sauces, baked goods, as well as processed foods and dairy products.

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