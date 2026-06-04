Fire damages one hectare of farmland north of Iraq’s Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

A fire on Thursday burned about 10 dunams (1 hectare) of farmland north of Iraq's Kirkuk before civil defense teams brought the blaze under control and prevented it from spreading to surrounding cultivated land, a source in the province's Civil Defense Directorate told Shafaq News.

The fire erupted in an agricultural field in the Nibawa area. No casualties were reported.

The Civil Defense Directorate renewed calls for farmers to follow safety measures during the harvest season to reduce the risk of field fires, particularly during the summer months.

A day earlier, civil defense teams also responded to separate agricultural fires in Kirkuk and Nineveh that damaged wheat and barley fields, amid a rise in harvest-season blazes across Iraq's farming provinces.