Shafaq News / The Iraqi Central Bureau of Statistics announced that Iraq imported about $17 billion U.S. worth of commodities in 2021.

The bureau said in a report that the country imported 16.9 worth of commodities in 2021, up by 34.5% from 2020.

Non-oil imports reached $10.7 billion, while oil imports reached $6.3 billion.

The statement noted that China was the largest importer to Iraq in 2021.