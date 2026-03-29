Iraq held 5.2% of global oil output in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked second among Arab oil producers in 2025 with a 5.2% share of global output, according to Visual Capitalist.

Saudi Arabia led with 11.26%, followed by the UAE (4.52%), Kuwait (3.05%), and Libya (1.61%). Qatar (1.55%), Algeria (1.35%), and Oman (1.18%) came next, followed by Egypt (0.60%), Bahrain (0.22%), and Syria (0.09%).

Sudan (0.04%), Tunisia (0.03%), and Yemen (0.02%) recorded the lowest shares, while the United States remained the world’s top producer with 16.08%.