Iraq gold reserves surpass 148 tons

Shafaq News/ Iraq has increased its gold reserves to more than 148 tons, according to a report released by the World Gold Council on Thursday.

The latest data showed that Iraq has climbed one spot to rank 29th globally out of 100 countries, up from 30th place. Regionally, Iraq holds the third position among Arab nations, following Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

The report highlighted that Iraq boosted its gold holdings to 148.3 tons, up from 145.7 tons. Gold now represents 10.02% of Iraq's total reserves.

The World Gold Council also noted that the United States remains the largest holder of gold globally, with reserves totaling 8,133.5 tons. Germany followed with 3,351.5 tons, and Italy ranked third with 2,814 tons. Suriname ranked last on the list with reserves of 1.2 tons.