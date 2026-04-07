Iraq gold reserves hold at ~175t, no 2026 buying

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s gold reserves stood at 174.6 tons with no recorded purchases so far in 2026, according to World Gold Council data.

The figures place Iraq 28th globally and third among Arab countries, while the United States leads with 8,133 tons, followed by Germany, Italy, France, and Russia.

Iraq expanded its reserves in 2025 through multiple purchases, while World Gold Council data, based on central bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) figures, is typically reported with a delay.