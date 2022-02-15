Iraq exported 12.829 million oil barrels to China in Jan 2022

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-15T07:02:43+0000

Shafaq News / The Chinese customs department revealed that Iraq's oil exports to China remarkably increased in January 2022. The department's statistics showed that Iraq's oil export reached 12.829 million barrels, up by 49.5% from the same month last year (8.583 million barrels). It added that Russia topped the list of oil exporters to China with 2.772 million barrels, followed by Saudi Arabia with 1.905 million. barrels, and Malaysia (1.897 million barrels). The department indicated that the Chinese refineries' oil production was up by 10% more than Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, in 2021, which made its market share also increase from 34% in 2020 to 39% in 2021.

