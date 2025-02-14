Iraq eases visa rules for Turkish business travelers

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Embassy in Turkiye is taking steps to streamline the visa process for businessmen and investors, particularly Turkish nationals, Ambassador Majed Al-Lajmawi announced on Friday.

According to the ambassador, the initiative aims to strengthen economic and trade ties between Iraq and Turkiye by facilitating the entry of Turkish investors seeking opportunities in Iraq.

“This facilitation is designed to support Turkish investors looking to capitalize on Iraq’s investment prospects,” Al-Lajmawi stated, reaffirming the embassy’s commitment to providing all necessary support for business travelers.

He further noted that Iraq is working to enhance its business environment and attract foreign investments by simplifying procedures, ultimately fostering economic growth and establishing long-term strategic partnerships with neighboring countries.