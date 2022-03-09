Iraq discusses food security with Jordan

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, received the Jordanian Minister of Industry and Trade, Yousif Mahmoud al-Shimali, and his accompanying delegation earlier today, Wednesday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, PM al-Kadhimi discussed with his guests the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Amman and the coordination prospects between the two neighboring countries.

The meeting revolved around the challenges facing food security amid the growing economic crisis worldwide, the statement said.

Russia's military assault on Ukraine is expected to have significant implications for food supply chains. As leading producers and exporters of cereals, Russia and Ukraine together make up nearly a third of global wheat exports, 19% of exported corn and 80% of exports of sunflower oil -the third- most traded vegetable oil internationally. At a time when the fallout from COVID-19 and other factors are already driving up commodity prices, the onset of war has accelerated the trend, with wheat prices doubling in the space of a month.