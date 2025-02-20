Iraq cuts Khana oil production timeline by over 3 years Midland Oil Company

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Midland Oil Company cut the original timeframe by more than three years at the Khana oil field in Diyala province, the company’s Director General, Mohammed Yassin Hassan, said on Thursday.

During a field visit to the oil site, where he met with the head of the Chinese operator Geo-Jade Petroleum, Hassan unveiled what he described as “an ambitious plan to commence oil production from the exploration blocks within just 18 months, significantly reducing the originally planned five-year timeline.” He attributed the accelerated progress to effective collaboration between the company's Diyala fields division, the joint management team, and technical committees working alongside the field’s operator.

“Khana field spans a vast 2,250 square kilometers, covering about 40% of Baghdad’s area,” Hassan pointed out, adding that the company had completed 2D seismic surveys and was nearing the completion of 3D seismic studies.

The operator was currently in the process of awarding key contracts, including drilling operations, facility rehabilitation, and the installation of an early operations center, in addition to laying oil and gas export pipelines to nearby sources, he further noted.

Hassan emphasized that the project aligns with the government’s energy strategy, backed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and enjoys direct support from the oil minister and the deputy minister for extraction affairs.

Meanwhile, the head of the Chinese operating company highlighted the exceptional efforts of Iraqi security forces in securing seismic survey operations despite the region’s rugged terrain and challenging geography.