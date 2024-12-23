Iraq discusses energy strategy, targets 80% gas flaring reduction by 2025

Shafaq News / On Monday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani discussed energy projects in a focused meeting, attended by senior officials, including the Minister of Oil, the Minister of Electricity.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, the discussions focused on current gas projects within the scope of the government program and their associated timelines.

“Current progress includes a significant reduction in gas flaring levels, reaching 67%, with projections to achieve 80% by the end of next year and complete elimination of flaring by the end of 2027,” the statement revealed.

The meeting also discussed inviting specialized American companies to set up a fixed gas platform at Al-Faw Grand Port. Furthermore, global energy companies were urged to invest in natural gas fields, and strategies were reviewed to secure a consistent fuel supply for power generation stations in the upcoming months, the PM’s media office concluded.